Audio: Congressman Sam Graves says the violence at the U.S. Capitol is wrong

State News January 6, 2021 KTTN News
Sam Graves
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves says he is safe after rioters took over the U.S. Capitol today and described the events as they unfolded.

 

 

Graves, a Republican from Tarkio, says the violence is wrong and is not the way disputes are solved in America.  Graves was among those in the U.S. House chambers listening to the opening debate when violence broke out at the Capitol. Rioters are there as Congress prepared to work on the election certification process. Graves denounces the upheaval breaking out.

 

 

The congressman also expressed concerns as to whether Capitol Police could regain control of the chamber so that Congress can resume its business.

