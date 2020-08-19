Audio: Congressman Sam Graves “frustrated” that wearing a mask has taken on a political tone

Congressman Sam Graves says he’s frustrated that wearing a face mask, to slow the spread of COVID-19, has taken on a political tone.

Graves was in Trenton Monday afternoon meeting with about ten representatives of regional planning commissions and councils of government which are sharing in portions of the federal CARES Act funding.

The Republican Graves brought his mask to the meeting but spoke without it.

While many jurisdictions have instituted mandatory mask-wearing policy while out in the public, others have requested the wearing of a mask is recommended. Graves believes the decision should be up to the individual, noting there’s a lot of information being presented on whether to wear or mask, or not.

