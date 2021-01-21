Audio: Congressman Emanuel Cleaver gains power, to be named housing panel chairman

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

KC-area Congressman Emanuel Cleaver will have more power in the new Congress, as a senior Democrat. He will soon become the chairman of the subcommittee of the House Finance Committee, one that oversees Housing and Insurance.

Cleaver supported Biden early– and in return, Biden held a major rally in Kansas City at the WW I memorial. He says Biden is the type of person we need in the White House – at this time.

His first ask of President Biden is rental assistance and stopping evictions. He is certain it will happen.

He says the money will keep landlords from having to foreclose on property. since most rental properties are owned by small businesses.

Photo via Wikipedia

Related