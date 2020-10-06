Audio: Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri now accepting LIHEAP applications

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri is accepting applications from the elderly and disabled for its Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance Program Winter Energy Assistance. Payments will start for the elderly and disabled on November 1st. Applications from others will be accepted starting November 1st, and payments will start December 1st.

Community Services Director Sherry Hoerrmann says Winter Energy Assistance is divided into two parts. One is Energy Assistance, which is a one-time payment from the state. The other part is the Energy Crisis Intervention Program.

With ECIP, CAPNCM also pays for secondary energy, which is generally electricity. Hoerrmann notes ECIP could be multiple payments, with the maximum at $800.

Households must fall at or below 135% of the federal poverty income guidelines to qualify for LIHEAP. Hoerrmann explains the guidelines are based on the number of individuals in a household and income for each month.

Once a household is approved for a program year, its qualification is good for the whole year. However, households have to reapply each year.

Applications can be picked up at the CAPNCM office on Oklahoma Avenue in Trenton or at 26 resource boxes in the eight other counties the agency serves. They can also be found at capncm.org or requested to be sent by mail by calling 660-359-3907 or 855-290-8544.

CAPNCM can help households fill out applications over the phone.

Applications can be placed in the drop box at the office in Trenton, emailed to contactus@capncm.org, or faxed to 844-503-1872.

