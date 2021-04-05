Audio: Columbia police expect an ID this week on remains found in a central Missouri state park

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Columbia police expect human remains found at Rock Bridge State Park to be identified this week.

Investigators in central Missouri think those remains belong to missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji, but the Boone-Callaway County Medical Examiner’s Office will have to confirm the ID. A forensic odontologist is working with a local forensic anthropologist on the case.

A hiker found the remains. Ji was reported missing in October 2019. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. His three-week jury trial is set to begin in November.

