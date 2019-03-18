Audio: Cole County circuit judge hears arguments in Hawley subpoena case

A Cole County circuit judge heard about 45 minutes of arguments on Friday in Jefferson City on Missouri Senator Josh Hawley’s motion to quash an attorney’s subpoena for a deposition. Hawley’s lawyer, Brian Barnes, tells Capitol reporters this is a dispute over whether a $3,600 fee is appropriate to review 13,000 documents.

But attorney Elad Gross, who plans to run for attorney general in 2020, wants Judge Patricia Joyce to reject Hawley’s motion. Gross tells reporters the Governor’s office charged him $3,600 for the documents.

Judge Joyce did NOT rule on Friday, nor did she provide a timeframe. Both sides tell Missourinet they’re optimistic about how the judge will rule.