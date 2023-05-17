Audio: Co-authors of several books, Maggie Bush and Tracy Ross, to hold book signing this weekend

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Trenton residents who co-write books will be at book signings this weekend. Maggie Bush and Tracy Ross will be at the Trenton Hy-Vee on May 19th from 4 to 6 pm and May 20th from 10 am to 1 pm.

The book “Joshua and Joy” will be available to purchase at the signings.

The first book Bush and Ross worked on together was “Nannie’s House,” which is based on Bush’s childhood. Ross says she helped Bush with typing and editing that book.

Bush says “Nannie’s House” is a book of healing for children of divorce.

The town the story is based on is Louisburg, North Carolina, which means a lot to Bush. She lived with her grandmother for a while, and she attended her first two years of college in Louisburg.

Maggie said she and Ross focus on things when they write that are important to them, and they want to honor, such as their dogs.

The books also have references to music and one book is a dream.

Bush states the books are based in the fictional town of Bentley, West Virginia. She explains Ross lived part of her life in West Virginia, and the town is named after someone Bush admires from Trenton.

Bush and Ross plan to have a series of seven books.

Ross says it is “pretty intense” to help Bush realize her dreams of becoming an author, and Ross will continue to help Bush as long as she is able.

A limited number of copies of “Joshua and Joy” can be purchased for $8.99 at the signings at Hy-Vee May 19th and 20th.

Books by Bush and Ross are also available for purchase at Howard’s Department Store and the North Grand River Baptist Association Christian Bookstore, both in Trenton.

They can also be bought on Amazon, and there is an option to buy the books for Kindle. Ross notes the Kindle option is good for anyone who needs bigger print to be able to read.

Related