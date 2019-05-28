Audio: City of Trenton to complete work on projects prior to 9th Street resurfacing

May 28, 2019
MoDOT Road Work

Bid letting will be this fall through the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Highways and Transportation Commission for Highway 6 resurfacing through Trenton in 2020.

Trenton has several projects it wants to take care of prior to the Highway 6 resurfacing.

City Administrator Ron Urton says those include two water main projects around Adams Park Apartments and Royal Inn Pizza and Trenton is also working with MoDOT near the former Slater Funeral Home on some water mains parallel to the street.

 

