Audio: City of Trenton planning work on water and sewer projects

The City of Trenton is planning work on projects involving water and sewers.

City Administrator Ron Urton says one project that has come up that was unexpected, but needs to be addressed, involves the pump station that pumps from the reservoir up to the water plant. Some of the pipes need to be replaced.

Work on the replacement of the pipes is expected this summer as Urton does not want it to become an emergency situation.

Urton said another project planned involves lining sewers as a lot of the old sewer lines in Trenton are made up of pieces of pipe that are about five-feet long.

Urton reports crews periodically clean out pipes. Crews have a schedule with problem pipes those pipes need to be cleaned and lined.

Trenton City Administrator Ron Urton.

