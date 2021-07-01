Audio: Church services and other activities set for Brush Arbor event in Lineville, Iowa park

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Free church services will be held in the Lineville, Iowa City Park from July 5 through July 11.

The 37th year of Brush Arbor will include services starting Monday through Saturday at 6:30. A hot dog meal will be that Sunday at 5:30 with the service to follow. Mercer Assembly of God Church Pastor Phil Huffman says each evening will have a theme.

Each evening will include music and testimony. It will also feature a different pastor.

Lineville Assembly of God Church Head Pastor Jacob Cowart says Kids Night on July 7 will include balloons. He notes local heroes to be honored July 10th include nurses, paramedics, firefighters, and police. He plans to have fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars that evening.

Gary Porter from the Mercer Baptist Church is excited about Veterans Night July 5 and Heroes Night July 10.

A bounce house is planned for Youth Night on July 11. Anyone can attend Brush Arbor. That is why Porter’s father began the annual event.

Porter says people who are concerned about COVID-19 can park their vehicles around the Lineville Square and stay in their vehicles. Attendees can also spread out in the park with their lawn chairs.

Brush Arbor will be moved to the Lineville Assembly of God Church in case of inclement weather. Call 660-748-8844 for more information about the event July 5 through 11.

