Audio: Christmas activities planned in Downtown Trenton on December 1

Christmas activities are planned in Downtown Trenton December 1st.

The Hodge Presbyterian Church will hold its cookie walk in the building at 1015 Main Street from 11 until 7 o’clock.

Arts Alive will sponsor a free gingerbread contest. Entries will be on display at The Space, starting at noon. Dan Maxey with Arts Alive says people can vote for their favorite creation because a People’s Choice Award will be given.

Contest winners will be announced at the Ketcham Community Center Friday evening, December 1st.

Entries should be taken to The Space Thursday evening, November 30th from 5 to 7 o’clock. They should be picked up December 2nd from 10 o’clock to noon.

Gingerbread contest rules can be found on the Arts Alive Facebook page. The rules can also be found at multiple locations in Trenton, including KTTN. Contact Dan Maxey at 636-399-5371 for more information.

Pam Sager’s Christmas Square Village will be on display at the Grundy County Museum December 1st from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Santa will hand out candy bags at the Sesquicentennial Park gazebo, starting at 5 o’clock. He will stay there until children who are in the Christmas Parade get through the line.

Five Points Alive will sponsor the parade December 1st. Line up will start at the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri on 28th Street by 5:15. The parade will begin at 5:30 and end at Five Points.

Cindy Jennings with Five Points Alive says the Trenton Middle School Flag Corp, led by Christy Gibler, will perform at Five Points at the end of the parade.

Popcorn and stickers will be handed out at the North Grand River Baptist Association office. The Mothers of Preschoolers will also have a soup supper there from 4:30 to 7 o’clock as a fundraiser. The supper will include homemade soup, desserts, and drinks.

Preceptor Nu will sell hot chocolate in front of Howard’s Department Store as a fundraiser.

Jennings says festivities will move to the Ketcham Community Center by 6:15. The Trenton High School Band and Drumline will perform and possibly the Flag Corp.

Festivities will then move to the third floor of the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library about 7 o’clock. The group Winsome will perform, and Bob Wimer will lead Christmas carols.

Jennings notes each place participating in Downtown Christmas activities December 1st will have a wooden ornament made by her husband, Dave Jennings. Cindy Jennings and Dan Maxey comment on the 12 ornaments made by Dave Jennings.

Cindy Jennings says Maxey painted the ornaments. Megan, Robert, and Johannah Pester did vinyl work. Hadley Morgan finished the ornaments.

Downtown Trenton businesses will be open during the Christmas activities December 1st.

Itineraries will be at multiple locations in the Downtown area.