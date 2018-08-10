Audio: Chillicothe to put up signs designating it as a Purple Heart City

Chillicothe is placing signs soon designating the northwest Missouri town as a Purple Heart City. City Administrator Darin Chappell tells Missourinet affiliate KCHI in Chillicothe the process began more than a year ago.

Missouri has more than 120 cities, villages, counties, and organizations recognizing Purple Heart recipients in such a way. Chillicothe’s four signs will go up at the city limits.

