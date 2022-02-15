Audio: Chillicothe FFA Chapter to celebrate National FFA Week with full slate of activities

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe FFA Chapter has activities planned next week to celebrate National FFA Week.

Chapter President Joshua Eckert says the activities include attending the service at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe February 20th at 10:15 in the morning and bowling at the Fast Lane of Chillicothe at 1 o’clock in the afternoon for FFA Sunday. FFA members are encouraged to dress like a food item for Food Awareness Day February 22nd. Members are asked to wear official dress for Teacher Appreciation Day February 23rd.

Chillicothe FFA members are encouraged to recreate a farm photo February 24th. February 25th will be Drive Your Tractor to School Day and Anything But a Backpack Day: Ag Edition.

Eckert notes the members will meet for breakfast at 6:30 that Friday morning, and the parade of tractors at the elementary school will start at 8 o’clock.

The Chillicothe FFA will also hold a pop tab drive for the Ronald McDonald House February 20th through 25th.

Eckert mentions that community members could donate pop tabs to FFA members they know.

Chillicothe FFA Chapter President Joshua Eckert.

(Chillicothe, Missouri FFA – November 2021 photo from Facebook)

