Audio: Chillicothe Arts Council presents “The Hybrid Five Christmas” featuring pianist James Cockman III

The Chillicothe Arts Council is set to present its next performance, “The Hybrid Five Christmas,” featuring renowned pianist James Cockman III. This festive event is scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd, at the Turning Point Church, Chillicothe. Doors will open at 2 PM, with the concert commencing at 3 PM.

Adult tickets are priced at $25, while student tickets cost $10. Season Ticket Holders will enjoy free admission with their ticket. The general public is cordially invited to attend, with tickets available at the door. For those seeking to purchase tickets in advance, a discounted rate of $20 is available by contacting the arts office at 660-646-1173.

In anticipation of the event, Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer shared insights into the “Hybrid Five family.”