Audio: Chillicothe artist creates artwork in Missouri and beyond

(Missourinet) – A Chillicothe artist has designed 24 murals throughout his town and has expanded beyond northwest Missouri. Kelly Poling says he’s created murals throughout the state and in three others.

Poling, who created the artwork, says his first Chillicothe mural was completed in 2000 with one of his most famous murals there recognizing the town as the home of sliced bread.

Poling says his paintings include a historical significance of Livingston County.

Poling, of Chillicothe, has painted murals across Missouri and in Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas. His first painting was completed 30 to 40 years ago in Nebraska.