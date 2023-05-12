Audio: Chillicothe Area Arts Council to feature Chillicothe Community Choir performing “Blast From the Past”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The next Chillicothe Area Arts Council season performance will feature the Chillicothe Community Choir.

The “Blast from the Past”-themed concert will be held at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center on June 4th at 3 pm. The box office will open at 2 pm.

Choir Director Betty Preston Steele says the concert will include a Tribute to the Armed Services.

Steele asks for pictures of veterans and current military personnel to be sent to her for recognition. The pictures can be of military personnel from anywhere.

The pictures, as well as each service person’s name and branch, should be sent to Preston Steele by this weekend. They can be emailed to betty12steele@me.com or sent in a text to 660-726-2227.

Steele says she listened to a lot of music to choose what songs the Chillicothe Community Choir will perform.

The Chillicothe Community Choir is comprised of about 40 singers from area communities. Steele believes the group has a good sound and balance.

There were no auditions for the choir, and everyone was welcome.

Tickets for the Chillicothe Community Choir concert on June 4th cost $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for students in kindergarten through college. Children will be admitted for free. Chillicothe Area Arts Council season ticket holders will also be admitted for free with their season tickets.

Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer notes that if season ticket holders have misplaced their tickets, they can come to the box office before the show. The box office will have season ticket information.

The Arts Council can be called or texted for more information at 660-646-1173.

Related