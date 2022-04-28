Audio: Chillicothe Area Arts Council announces events for upcoming 2022-2023 season

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council has announced dates and times for 2022-2023 season shows.

The season will kick off with Sliced Bread Day. In a recent interview with KTTN’s John Anthony, Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer said the music genre is changing this year from Bluegrass to The Beatles.

Liverpool Legends from Branson will be at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center of Chillicothe July 9th at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

VanDeventer noted the group has been promoted by Louise Harrison, who is Beatle George Harrison’s sister.

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will offer VIP seating for Liverpool Legends by advance ticket sales.

Magician and Comedian Mike Bliss will be at the performing arts center August 27th at 3 o’clock.

VanDeventer said the arts council had Bliss for a season show a few years ago, and he “holds the crowd in the palm of his hands.”

There will be multiple music genres for Chautauqua September 10th and 11th. Planning is still being done for this year’s event, but VanDeventer noted karaoke will be added.

The arts council works with others in presenting the event.

VanDeventer said there will be a variety of artists at Chautauqua.

A group of national award-winning vocalists known as Central Standard Barbershop will be at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center October 16th at 3 o’clock.

VanDeventer called the group “phenomenal.”

The Vine Street Rumble orchestra from the Kansas City area will perform at the performing arts center November 6th at 3 o’clock.

VanDeventer said the group has performed for many years and was previously in Chillicothe.

The Saint Mark’s Squared string quartet from the Springfield area will come back to Chillicothe December 4th. The group will play at the performing arts center at 3 o’clock.

VanDeventer commented that many of the members of Saint Mark’s Squared teach or are a part of a music school in Springfield. The group performs a lot of genres.

A community chorus performance is planned to be held in March or April 2023. The date has not yet been determined.

VanDeventer said the group of men and women would go back to a program done a few years ago.

VanDeventer noted there are usually between 30 and 40 voices in the community chorus.

The price has increased for Chillicothe Area Arts Council season tickets. VanDeventer said the increase is because of the cost of artists and things like gas being expensive. She added that the arts council did its best to keep prices affordable.

Season tickets will cost $90 for students in kindergarten through college, $150 for seniors who are older than 60, and $180 for other adults.

VanDeventer noted box office prices had not yet been set but letters with membership applications are expected to be sent out in mid-May.

Mary Lou VanDeventer can be texted at 660-646-1173 or emailed at arts@chillicothemo.com.

The letters will have information on the dates and times of Chillicothe Area Arts Council 2022-2023 season shows.