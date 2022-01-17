Audio: Child tax credit payments stopped

State News January 17, 2022 KTTN News
Child Tax Credit Graphic
Millions of families will have to adjust their budgets as monthly child tax payments will stop for the first time in months; however, Joey Parker reports, they could resume.

 

 

Congress failed to pass an extension to the program but are in talks about reviving it as more than 30 million families were getting the monthly payments since July.

Most in the GOP are opposed to the previous plan because the Democrats removed the work requirement, so, while it’s still possible for a bipartisan agreement on another round for the tax credit, it likely does not look like the Democratic-backed expansion.

Democrats and other advocates want the expanded credit to be made permanent, saying it helps reduce child poverty.

