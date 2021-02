Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In his annual State of the Judiciary speech, Chief Justice of State Supreme Court George W. Draper III says Missouri’s legal system was better prepared than those in other states to handle the pandemic’s massive disruptions.

But he says the state is less prepared to handle the threats of violence against judges and their families- and needs extra marshals and security upgrades.

Draper is asking the Legislature to spend more on-court security.

