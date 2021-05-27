Audio: Chautauqua in the Park returns to Simpson Park in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chautauqua in the Park is expected to return to Simpson Park of Chillicothe on September 11th and 12th. The event was not held last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer says this year’s event will probably look different. However, there will still be a Traditional Arts Area, as it is a “large part of Chautauqua.”

There are also to be performances by bands and food vendors. Bands performing have not yet been announced.

Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe on September 11th and 12th is free to attend, but VanDeventer notes attendees can purchase items from vendors and food.

Call the Chillicothe Area Arts Council for more information at 660-646-1173.

