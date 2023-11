(Missourinet) – A salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes has affected at least 32 states, including Missouri.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least nine Missourians have become sick from a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes. The outbreak has infected at least 99 people in 32 states. Two people have died in Minnesota and 45 people have been treated at a hospital. The recall includes the brands Malichita, Vinyard, Rudy, Freshness Guaranteed, RaceTrac, and ALDI.