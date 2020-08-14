Audio: Business picks up at Missouriâ€™s 13 casinos since reopening in June

Operations at Missouri’s 13 casinos are getting back to normal, at least as normal as they can be during the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, they were closed from mid-March through May 31.

St. Jo Frontier Casino officials in northwest Missouri has welcomed its customers back while working to maintain safe conditions both for the slots players and its workers. It allows staggered entry. Meals are being offered once again, but no buffet.

Roxanne Miller with the casino tells Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph that customers have returned to play and to eat.

“We’ve pivoted with the times and we’re doing new things to keep the property clean,” she says. “We’re just are making adjustments as we move forward just like any company.”

Chef Victor Luna says it appears customers are becoming more comfortable with dining at the casino.

“The beginning was quite challenging because people were not very comfortable coming in in a restaurant setting,” he says. “But as they progressed and see how we take care of the customers when they come in, they feel more confident coming in. And now they are getting a little more comfortable in coming in, and sitting down, and seeing what we’re doing.”

Luna says his employees have been trained well on how best to sanitize the kitchen each day with tables kept separate to maintain social distance.

“And so far right now, the feeling that I get from our employees and customers is that we are doing the right thing to keep everybody safe,” he says.

Casinos can also be found in St. Charles, St. Louis, Kansas City, central Missouri’s Boonville, southeast Missouri’s Caruthersville and Cape Girardeau, and La Grange in northeast Missouri.

Brent Martin of Missourinet affiliate KFEQ in St. Joseph contributed to this story.

