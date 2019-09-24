Audio: Buchanan County commissioners consider controversial wind farm regulations

Buchanan County commissioners don’t want to wait until a wind farm proposes locating in the county before adopting regulations on wind energy, they want to approve regulations before that would happen.

Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer says, at present, there are no rules on the books.

Sawyer says the Kansas City engineering firm of Black and Veatch is working with the county on a proposal. A draft has been written.

Sawyer says the commissioners also know many oppose wind energy, especially the wind turbines. He says the county will hold public hearings, possibly next year, before adopting any final regulations of wind farms.

