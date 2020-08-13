Audio: Bright Futures to hold “Back-to-School” event today

Distribution of backpacks and school supplies is just one activity planned for Thursday, August 13 when Bright Futures Trenton’s Grundy County holds a Back-to-School Event.

Bright Futures Trenton Co-coordinator Lynn Griffin says backpacks and supplies for Trenton R-9 students will be given out in the First Christian Church Activity Center from noon until 6 o’clock.

Reusable and disposable face masks as well as water bottles will be provided at the school distribution. New for this year’s event will be an exchange table. Griffin explains the table will be used to make small adjustments, including the color of supplies.

The Laredo and Spickard school districts will also distribute backpacks and school supplies Thursday, August 13th. Laredo’s distribution will be in the school gym from noon until 6 o’clock, and Spickard’s will run from 5 to 6 o’clock in the evening.

Other activities open to all Grundy County students will run from 4 to 7 o’clock. Those activities include New Soles for Bright Futures outside of the Rissler Elementary School gym and the Cub Scouts Gym Shoe Dash at the First Assembly of God Church. Students must be present. New Soles Coordinator Adriane Todd asks that only one family member come with each student when picking out a pair of shoes.

Haircuts will be given at the First Christian Church. Bright Futures Trenton Advisory Board Member Ryan Vandell says participants will be provided numbers, and they are asked to wait at their vehicles. A whiteboard will be used to display numbers to let participants know who is next. Only students will be allowed inside for the haircuts, except for “very young” children. Participants will receive a head check for lice before their haircuts.

Griffin says students will be able to pick out one Bulldog t-shirt or sweatshirt at Pass the Pride. Bright Futures Trenton has collected Bulldog apparel to be distributed. It has been laundered and is ready for new owners. Laredo will have Tiger Pass the Pride in its school gym from noon until 6 o’clock.

Other activities for Thursday, August 13th include free clothing and shoes for all ages at the First Baptist Church and hygiene items through Suds for Students at the First Assembly of God Church.

Bright Futures Trenton Co-coordinator Terri Critten notes about 50 to 60 volunteers will help during the Back to School Event Thursday, August 13th. There have been others who have volunteered and supported the event in its planning and promotion.

