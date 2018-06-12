Audio: Branson takes another look at possible attraction to the city – Gondola’s

(Missourinet) – Branson, the state’s largest tourist destination is considering another draw to the city – Gondola’s.

A plan calls for the aerial transportation to run along the 76 Highway corridor, the roadway along which much of Branson’s attractions are located, with two endpoints. Joel Hornickle, the city’s Director of Planning and Development, told KOLR-TV the idea has merit.

The plan is the brainchild of the company American Gondola’s which is trying to finance the possible $200 million project with private money.

