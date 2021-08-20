Audio: Body of Ft. Leonard Wood soldier found in Gasconade River

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A missing Fort Leonard Wood soldier was found Thursday and the military community there is grieving the loss of a teammate.

A State Highway Patrol-led search team found the body of 21-year-old Specialist Joshua Morrison in the Gasconade River in Pulaski County. He was reported missing in a kayaking trip Tuesday, August 15. In a statement, Fort Leonard Wood leaders say they are devastated by this tragic loss and they continue to work closely with local law enforcement in an ongoing investigation into the death.

