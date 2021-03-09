Audio: Blunt says this is not a retirement, but he’s leaving elected office

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Missouri’s Senior Senator Roy Blunt announced on Monday he will not run again for US Senate. After 26 years in Congress, he says this is not a retirement.

Blunt traveled to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Southwest Missouri to answer questions in a press conference on Monda, Blunt has this advice for his successor.

Senator Blunt sits on powerful committees and is the fourth highest-ranking Republican in the Senate. He still has 20 months to serve and says he thinks he would have been elected to another term, but says this is a good time for another Republican to be elected.

Related