Audio: Blunt says this is not a retirement, but he’s leaving elected office

March 9, 2021
Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri
Missouri’s Senior Senator Roy Blunt announced on Monday he will not run again for US Senate.  After 26 years in Congress, he says this is not a retirement.

 

 

Blunt traveled to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Southwest Missouri to answer questions in a press conference on Monda,  Blunt has this advice for his successor.

 

 

Senator Blunt sits on powerful committees and is the fourth highest-ranking Republican in the Senate.  He still has 20 months to serve and says he thinks he would have been elected to another term, but says this is a good time for another Republican to be elected.

