Audio: Blizzard conditions cripple travel in northern Missouri

Up to nine inches of snow fell in northern Missouri Sunday from a storm that brought blizzard conditions through the area. Road closures Sunday included I-29 in the northwest portion of the state.

Meteorologist Spencer Mell with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said hazardous road conditions were largely the result of wet conditions prior to the snowfall.

The heaviest accumulation occurred in St. Joseph in the northwest part of the state, which saw nine inches. Meteorologist Spencer Mell with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says the heavy snowfall extended eastward.

An overnight accident in Davies County blocked traffic on I-35 in northern Missouri.