Audio: Blaze in northeast Missouri’s Hannibal kills three, including two small children

Firefighters in northeast Missouri’s Hannibal say three people are now dead from that horrific house fire, including two small children. Missourinet Quincy affiliate WGEM reports the fire killed 42-year-old Jason Carpenter, along with five and six-year-old brother and sister Logan and Summer Shanks.

Neighbor Candiss Clement tells WGEM she can’t believe the victims are gone.

Carpenter was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Columbia, where he was transported after the fire. Hannibal fire investigator Mark Kempker tells our Quincy affiliate WGEM that it’s devastating for the family and the community.

Hannibal fire investigators have determined the fire was unintentional.

