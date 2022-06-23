Audio: Black Silo Winery to host “Swine in the Vine” BBQ contest

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned doubleheader barbecue contest will be held at the Black Silo Winery in Trenton to benefit the Black Silo Foundation. “Swine in the Vine” will include masters and backyard contests on July 8, 9, and 10th.

Cook’s meetings will be held on July 9th and 10th at 8 a.m. Organizer Carl McBee of Kansas City says the meetings will briefly outline what the cooks will do. Contestants do not have to participate on both days.

McBee says backyard contest teams will only barbecue two types of meat.

McBee is part of the masters’ contest. He notes many of the masters’ participants own restaurants in Kansas City, and there will be a lot of manufacturers with the teams. The masters’ teams will prepare chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket.

He describes a backyard team as anyone who wants to compete. A team can be one person or multiple people.

Participants can come the morning of their competition and set up. They can also bring campers and arrive the night before.

McBee encourages anyone who is curious about participating in the barbecue contest to enter.

Judges will also offer critique sheets.

McBee says judges will come from Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, and Ohio.

Participants should bring their own smoker, meat, and supplies. McBee notes smokers have to be wood fire.

Meats cannot be pre-seasoned or marinated. They have to be raw upon arrival to the contest. Other rules are available on kcbs.us.

The minimum payout for the Swine in the Vine backyard contest will be $850. McBee notes the amount is based on the team count and will go up the more teams there are.

The minimum payout for the masters’ contest will be $5,000.

The winners in the two categories will get an invitation to the American Royal Barbecue contest of Kansas City on the invitational side. The master’s winner will also get a chance to enter the Jack Daniels Invitational in Tennessee.

It costs $125 per day to enter Swine in the Vine on July 8th and 9th or July 9th and 10th. McBee comments there is a discount if someone participates both times.

Participants can register at this link. Those wanting to enter the backyard contest should write that in the comments when registering.

The public can watch the event. More information can be found on the Black Silo’s Swine in the Vine BBQ Contest Facebook page.