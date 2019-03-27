Audio: Bill would give Missouri taxpayers delay to pay after state withholding errors

Proposed legislation would give some Missourians a grace period to pay outstanding income tax liabilities, as long as they file their 2018 return in a timely manner. The bill follows a withholding issue that translates to a drop in refunds and a jump in taxes due for many Missourians.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Dean Dohrman of La Monte would prevent interest or penalties from being imposed on those payments for a month after tax day.

The Special Committee on Government Oversight held a public hearing on the bill before the legislature went on break. Dohrman anticipates the bill will pass out of committee this week. A similar bill is working its way through the Senate.