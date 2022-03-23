Audio: Bill would add oversight on money flow from medical pot program to Veterans Commission

State News March 23, 2022
Medical Marijuana and Veterans
The House Veterans Committee heard from bill sponsor Jason Chipman, a Republican from Steelville in southeastern Missouri.  He wants to ask voters to add extra reporting on the tax revenue that comes from legal medical cannabis after the cannabis program pays its bills.

The rest of the tax revenue is supposed to go to the Veterans Commission.

 

 

Chipman and most of the committee are veterans.

Lyndall Fraker, the director of the state medical marijuana program, says he welcomes the oversight.

 

 

Voters would have to approve the Constitutional change in a coming election if the resolution passes.

