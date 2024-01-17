Audio: Biker group conducts unauthorized predator sting at Missouri school

January 17, 2024 Marshall Griffin
A motorcycle club known nationally for attempting to catch child predators is currently under investigation after conducting a sting operation at a school in southeastern Missouri.

 

 

Brad Botsch, Superintendent of Bernie R-13 Schools in Stoddard County, revealed on Facebook that the group “Bikers Against Predators” used a decoy posing as a 13-year-old girl to apprehend an unidentified man from Dexter, who had been messaging the decoy.

Botsch also noted that the biker group did not notify the school or local police about the operation in advance. The man fled the scene when he realized it was a trap, causing minor property damage on school grounds, which prompted the biker group to contact the police. No Bernie students were involved, and there was no victim.

 

