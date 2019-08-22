Audio: Bid opening for 17th Street Bridge project set for August 30, 2019

Bid opening is scheduled for August 30th for the replacement project on the 17th Street Bridge in Trenton and City Administrator Ron Urton says the city will have a better idea of how much the project will cost after that.

A clause in the contract says the contractor will have 150 days to reopen the 17th Street Bridge after it is closed. That includes the time for tearing down the current bridge and rebuilding a new one.

The Missouri Department of Transportation, Union Pacific Railroad, and Community Development Block Grant are funding partners for the 17th Street Bridge replacement project.

Detours are planned for when the 17th Street Bridge is closed.

Urton says MoDOT will want to review bids and give approval before a bid is awarded and notes there has been “quite a bit of interest” with contractors, and he hopes four to six will bid.