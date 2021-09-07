Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Beware of what you and your kids are signing up for when it comes to apps on your phone. Consumer protection expert Lara Sutherlin says parents need to make sure that their kids understand how to examine the fine print when they sign up for something and not give out their email for things they don’t need.

Sutherlin says younger kids should be learning why downloading random apps and games can be dangerous due to spyware and data tracking, as well as registration fees and other issues. Sutherlin says do not hand out personal data to websites or to get free offers.

Sutherlin says it’s good practice for parents to restrict payments on their kid’s digital accounts so that they are not accidentally spending money on apps or games.

