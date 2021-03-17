Audio: Better Woman Conference in Trenton to feature founder of Keypoint Church in Arkansas

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The founder of a church in Arkansas will be the speaker at Trenton’s First Assembly of God Church’s Better Woman Conference this year. Pastor Stacy Henagan and her husband Casey founded the Keypoint Church in northwest Arkansas. She will speak at the conference on March 19th and 20th.

Doors will open at the Family Activity Center Friday evening at 5 o’clock, so women can browse vendor tables in the gym and downstairs. The men of the church will serve the ladies dinner at 6 o’clock. The service will follow in the sanctuary.

On Saturday morning, doors will open at the Family Activity Center at 8 o’clock, and a continental breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9 o’clock before the service in the sanctuary.

Spokesperson Erin Ferguson talked about Stacy Henagan on KTTN’s Open Line.

In a clip provided to KTTN, Henagan says ordinary days can become extraordinary and fulfilling dreams does not happen overnight, and God’s plans are generational.

Spokesperson Darcie Taylor says organizers are looking at the space between tables to promote social distancing.

Masks are recommended. Free childcare will be provided in the First Assembly of God’s nursery for newborns to children about 10 years old, and food will be provided. Tickets for the event will be $25 each, which covers March 19th and 20th. Three hundred women can be accommodated.

Tickets can be purchased at the First Assembly of God at 1107 East 11th Street in Trenton on March 18th from 9 until 4 o’clock and March 19th from 9 to noon. Tickets can be reserved by calling 660-359-4400. More information on the Better Woman Conference can also be found on Facebook, and the Trenton First Assembly of God Church, with tickets able to be purchased on the website.

The cost of the tickets does not totally fund the event, so an offering receptacle will be provided at the conference.

Related