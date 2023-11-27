Audio: Beginning January 1, 2024, Missouri children on Medicaid will be able keep coverage for one year

(Missourinet) – Missouri children who receive Medicaid health insurance will soon be able to keep their coverage for a year. Kim Evans, Director of Missouri’s Family Support Division, says the reason for the change is due to a new federal requirement that begins January 1, 2024.

“All of the changes that happen within the family during the year between the annual renewal periods, those will be ignored for the children and we’ll only explore to see continued eligibility for those adults in that period to see if they’re affected,” says Evans.

Evans says between February and December 2024, the only reasons a child can lose eligibility are if the child moves out of state, the caretaker or child requests to end the coverage, or if the child dies.