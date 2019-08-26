Audio: Auto and licensing laws change in Missouri on Wednesday

There will be changes to state vehicle and drivers license laws on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. 

 

 

First, vehicle inspections will be required 10 years after the model year instead of 5 if the car has less than 150-thousand miles. There are no changes for the Emissions testing for some counties.  Also processing fees for licensing, titles and registrations are all going up, and if a driver runs into a highway or emergency worker in a work zone, their drivers’ license is automatically revoked, until an appeal is successful, or they retake the driving exam.

 

