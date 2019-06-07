Audio: Audit alleges St. Francois County Prosecutor’s office paid for illegal bonuses, excessive number of meals

A state audit about an eastern Missouri prosecutor’s office details potential misuse of public money.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s audit alleges the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office provided more than 21,000 dollars in illegal staff bonuses. It also says the eastern Missouri office paid for an excessive amount of meal reimbursements and did not keep good track of them.

The audit covers records from 2012 to 2018 – the tenure of former prosecuting attorney Jerrod Mahurin. Galloway’s office chose the particular time frame because complaints were made to her office from locals about spending practices under Mahurin’s watch.

Galloway says she’s encouraged the current prosecuting attorney and the county commission have indicated the practices have stopped.