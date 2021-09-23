Audio: Attorney General says Moberly is not complying with law in regard to parents recording certain meetings

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A new Missouri law bans the state’s school districts from preventing parents or guardians from recording certain meetings. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the Moberly School District is violating state law by requiring parents to sign a consent form to record meetings used to determine accommodations for students with special needs. Superintendent, Dr. Dustin Fanning, says the district’s attorneys are confident the form does not break the law.

Superintendent, Dr. Dustin Fanning, says the district has not denied any requests to record these meetings. He says the district is considering the next steps.

In the letter, Schmitt says the district does not have the legal authority to restrict a parent’s ability to record these meetings. You can click here to read the Moberly School District’s response that was posted on the district website.

