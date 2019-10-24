Audio: Attorney General Eric Schmitt warns Missouri seniors about scams

Missouri’s attorney general warns that scams targeting seniors are increasing, including the “IRS scam” and sweepstakes scams. Eric Schmitt spoke to dozens of seniors Wednesday (yesterday) at a Jefferson City retirement community, urging them to be on the lookout.

Schmitt urges seniors and other Missourians to report these scams to his office’s Consumer Protection Hotline, which is 1-800-392-8222. He also reminds seniors to never give their social security number to people who call them.

Missouri’s attorney general says his Consumer Protection division receives about 100,000 complaints about fraud and scams each year. Speaking to about 50 senior citizens Wednesday at Jefferson City’s Heisinger Bluffs, one resident worried he’ll be charged a “fee” if he contacts Schmitt’s office, and the attorney general emphasizes there are no fees.

Schmitt says the “IRS scam” has been increasing, reminding seniors that the IRS will NEVER contact you by phone, only by mail. Schmitt will travel to southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau to meet with seniors at the Chateau Thursday afternoon.

