Audio: Attorney for former Governor Greitens’ nonprofit trying to get lawsuit against it tossed

The attorney for former Governor Eric Greitens nonprofit is trying to get a lawsuit against it dismissed. Catherine Hanaway pointed out in court last week that Missouri law requires anybody who brings a lawsuit to have been impacted in some way by the defendant. She said lawyer Elad Gross, who brought the court case, had failed to establish that A New Missouri affected him in any way.

The lawyer for the nonprofit, known as A New Missouri, said Thursday that it’s not an active organization. Gross said if it’s non-active, then it’s violating the state’s consumer protection law by accepting donations without performing any services.

A New Missouri is classified in a section of the federal law under which it doesn’t have to reveal its donors. It’s been accused of engaging in illegal activity.