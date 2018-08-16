Audio: Attorney behind one medical marijuana ballot measure sues to have two others tossed from ballot

(Missourinet) – The man behind one of Missouri’s three medical marijuana initiatives on the November ballot has filed lawsuits against the other two. Attorney Brad Bradshaw, who supports Amendment 3, claims that not all the signatures on Amendment 2 and Proposition C are valid. Jack Cardetti of Amendment 2 thinks the effort is a last-ditch legal stunt.

New polling shows Missouri voters are receptive to legalizing marijuana for medical purposes.

