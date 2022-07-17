Audio: Art’s Alive to present “Hats” musical and “Harvey” stage performances

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Art’s Alive President Dan Maxey says a theatrical division was added to the group last year, and “A Christmas Carol” was performed. The organization wanted to continue because it received a grant from the former Trenton Acting Guild.

The musical “Hats” for children in first through fourth grade will be performed at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on July 23rd at 7 pm.

Shani Kinney is directing the show, with rehearsals beginning on July 11th and continuing on July 18th through 22nd.

Tickets are available at the Trenton Hy-Vee customer service desk for $5.00 per ticket.

Art’s Alive will also perform the comedy “Harvey” at the Hoover Theater at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton on September 24th and 25th. Show times are to be determined, and Maxey notes a third performance may be added. He says the show is about an invisible six-foot rabbit who is a close friend to the lead character.

Ann Plumb will return as a director, and Terry Toms will also direct.

Ticket information is to come on “Harvey.” However, Maxey states that anything Art’s Alive is associated with that involves ticket sales will have the main source for tickets at the Trenton Hy-Vee.

He adds that Art’s Alive has a 15-member board of directors and about 75 to 80 individuals who have chosen to volunteer and work with the group. The organization meets in Cross Hall Room 209C on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 in the evening. He invites community members to attend. The next meeting will be on July 19th.

Art’s Alive was created in 2019 to bring back arts to Grundy County and the surrounding area.