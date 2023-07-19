Audio: Arts Alive to hold open auditions for performance of “Savannah Sipping Society”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Arts Alive will hold open auditions for a theatrical performance of the Savannah Sipping Society next month. The auditions will be at the Hoover Theater of the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton on August 26th at 9 am.

Arts Alive President Dan Maxey says the show will not involve a typical stage full of actors and actresses. The group is looking for four strong and comfortable women to carry the show.

Maxey describes the show as a comedy.

Maxey says that the Savannah Sipping Society will be different, but it will be “very exciting.”

Updates on the production, including performance dates, will be given on the Arts Alive Facebook page. Dan Maxey or Ann Plumb can be contacted on Facebook for more information on the auditions on August 26th or the production. Maxey can also be reached at 636-399-5371.

Related