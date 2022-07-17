Audio: Art’s Alive to be in charge of Fine Arts Show at North Central Missouri Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Art’s Alive will be in charge of this year’s Fine Arts Show at the North Central Missouri Fair of Trenton.

Art’s Alive President Dan Maxey says the organization will keep some of what has been done in the past, but there will be new things, too.

The group is “raising the ante” on the amount of money that entrants could win, and Maxey reports two new categories have been added.

Art categories include paintings, drawings, and photography for juniors who are 15 years old and younger and adults.

Entries should be brought to the Rock Barn on July 30th from 9 am to 3 pm. Entries must have solid frames and be wired for hanging. They must also be less than two years old and must not have been awarded a prize previously in Fine Arts at the North Central Missouri Fair. Art must be the work of the exhibiting artist and signed by the artist.

The chairperson reserves the right to refuse to exhibit work that the chairperson believes is unacceptable to the public.

Judging will be held August 3rd. Results can be viewed the next day during exhibit hours. The Best of Show and People’s Choice awards will be presented on the final day of the exhibit.

The Fine Arts Building will be open during the North Central Missouri Fair August 2nd through 4th from 5 to 8 pm, August 5th from 5 to 9 pm, and August 6th from 10 am to 2 pm.

Items can be removed on August 6th from 11 to 1 pm. Any remaining items left after noon that day can make an appointment for pick up. Art’s Alive is not responsible for items remaining after 1 pm.