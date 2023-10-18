Audio: Arts Alive presents a comedy at the Hoover Theater in the Grundy County Jewett-Norris Library

The actresses performing in “The Savannah Sipping Society” in Trenton have different levels of acting experience. Arts Alive will sponsor the comedy at the Hoover Theater in the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library on October 27 at 7 p.m. and October 28 at 2 p.m.

Tara Fulk portrays Marlafaye Mosley. A native of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, she has resided in Trenton since 2009. Fulk admits she had no prior stage acting experience.

Ann Plumb serves as the play’s director.

Lisa Reid assumes the role of Dottie Haigler. She and her husband relocated to Trenton in 2015, returning to her husband’s original hometown. Haigler reveals she had no acting background.

Elizabeth Hackathorn, taking on the character of Randa Covington, moved to Trenton with her husband approximately five years prior. Hackathorn describes her theater experience as “vast.”

Joining the cast of “The Savannah Sipping Society” are Marsha Kennedy, playing Jinx Jenkins, and JoAnne Trump, featured as Grandma Cornelia Covington.

Plumb explains that the play revolves around four women who embrace life’s unpredictability. They embark on a journey of self-discovery, exploring new perspectives and experiences.

Expressing her enjoyment, Plumb highlights the pleasure of directing the play, urging audiences not to miss a performance.

Terry Toms holds the position of the play’s technical director.

Tickets for “The Savannah Sipping Society” performances on October 27 and 28 are available at the Hy-Vee Customer Service Desk. Prices are set at $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Proceeds will be allocated for play-related expenses. The actresses perform on a voluntary basis, as Arts Alive operates as a nonprofit organization.

Seating at the Hoover Theater is limited, with no options for reservation.