Audio: Arson & hate crime charges filed against suspect in southeast Missouri church fire

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man accused of burning down a church in southeast Missouri is facing federal hate crime and arson charges. Christopher Scott Pritchard, 46, has been charged with hate crime and arson violations for burning down the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to court documents, Pritchard is charged with intentionally obstructing parishioners of the church in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs and using fire to commit a federal felony. If convicted, Pritchard faces up to 20 years in prison for obstructing the parishioners and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, for using fire to commit a federal felony. Pritchard also faces a fine of up to $250,000 with respect to each charge.

These charges are the result of an investigation by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. The case is being prosecuted by Trial Attorneys Shan Patel and Noah Coakley of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Hahn for the Eastern District of Missouri.