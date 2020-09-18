Audio: Arrowhead Stadium to be used as voting site in November General Election

Another major sports venue in Missouri will be used as a voting site in November’s General Election. Kris Ketz reports from Missourinet television partner station KMBC in Kansas City.

The Kansas City, Missouri Board of Elections says Arrowhead Stadium will be a centralized polling place for voters living in Kansas City, Missouri within Jackson County and those in the rest of the county. Eligible voters will be allowed into the stadium to cast their ballot. Mizzou Arena in Columbia is also being used as a polling place for the November election.

KMBC says the Chiefs have been working with the city for weeks on creating a way to turn Arrowhead into a voting location in November.

