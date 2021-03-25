Audio: Army Corps of Engineers says some levees in northwest Missouri won’t be restored until September

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Repairs to Missouri River levees damaged by the 2019 flood in northwest Missouri are nearly completed, but some stubborn problems won’t be fixed until after summer. KFEQ’s Brent Martin has details from St. Joseph.

Repairs from the extensive damage done by the 2019 flood are continuing in northwest Missouri, with both the levee system and the navigation channel of the Missouri River needing major attention. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City office commander Colonel Bill Hannan says the Corps couldn’t fully assess the damage done to the navigation channel until the level of the Missouri River fell this winter:

A levee near Corning should be fully repaired by April, and a Holt County levee should be restored in May. Two levees severely damaged by the flood will take longer, a second one in Holt County and the levee which protects Rushville and Sugar Lake.

Related